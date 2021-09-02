Kindred Group launches Unibet Sportsbook in Iowa

Stockholm-listed gaming operator Kindred Group has launched its Unibet brand in the US state of Iowa in partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

The Unibet sportsbook is now available to players in Iowa for online betting alongside Android and iOS apps, and marks Kindred’s fifth US state after successful launches in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Virginia.

The Iowa launch comes 18 months after Kindred agreed a multi-market access deal with Caesars, giving Unibet access to Indiana through Caesars’ Horseshoe Hammond and Iowa through Harrah’s Council Bluffs, with the option to expand the partnership to additional states in future.

“We are truly excited to expand our Midwest footprint via the multistate agreement with Caesars Interactive Entertainment and bring a top sports betting offering to the Iowa customers,” said Manuel Stan, SVP Kindred US. “The Iowans’ passion for football is unparalleled and we are confident we can bring an exciting product just in time for the start of the Football season”.

