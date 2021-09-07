Genius Sports agrees sports data partnership with Caesars

New York-listed sports data provider Genius Sports has agreed a new multi-year strategic partnership with US casino and sportsbook operator Caesars Entertainment.

The agreement providers Caesars’ portfolio of casinos, sportsbooks and wagering entities with access to Genius Sports’ entire official sports data content offering, including customer acquisition tools, and fan engagement solutions.

Genius Sports data feeds will support the Caesars trading and sportsbook platform by providing access to official NFL products, including official live sports data feeds.

In addition, Genius Sports will become a programmatic advertising partner to Caesars, and supply its latest marketing technology to drive customer acquisition, engagement and retention for Caesars’ digital sportsbook and casino products.

“True to the Caesars experience, it’s our goal to treat our sports bettors like royalty,” said Caesars Entertainment head of sports Kenneth Fuchs. “We know how exciting NFL betting is for our players and through our partnership with Genius, we can now provide bettors with the live NFL data they need to make wagers like a true Caesar.

“We look forward to improving our NFL sportsbook offerings through this partnership by giving customers a more engaging and exciting way to play.”

In April, Caesars was selected as one of the NFL’s official sports betting partners. As an extension of that partnership, Genius Sports will expand Caesars’ official NFL-backed sportsbook offerings with official NFL data and Next Gen Stats.

Caesars will also gain access to official data-powered in-play content for other top-tier US and global sports, including NASCAR, English Premier League, Argentinian and Colombian soccer, as well as Liga MX.

“Acquiring and retaining fans now requires a broader suite of innovative and interactive engagement tools than ever before,” said Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke. “We are thrilled that Caesars Entertainment has recognized our investment in official sports data as it fuels the next generation of fan experiences.

“Our range of live sport, in-game betting products and media services will support Caesars’ acceleration of its US market growth, through exciting new brand, acquisition and monetization opportunities.”

NFL chief strategy and growth officer Christopher Halpin added: “We are excited to see the continued growth in the relationship between Caesars and Genius, two key strategic League partners.

“NFL fans expect the best, and the combination of their data, capabilities and resources ensure they will provide our fans with exceptional betting experiences.”

Shares in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) were trading 3.09 per cent higher in pre-market trading at $21.82 in New York Tuesday, while shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) were marginally down 0.11 per cent at $103.45.