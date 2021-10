New York-listed Genius Sports has expanded its agreement with Entain and BetMGM to include official NFL data and fan engagement solutions.

Building on Genius Sports’ decade-long official data and trading partnership with Entain, the supplier will provide BetMGM and Entain brands with a full NFL offering including official data feeds, sportsbook content and fan engagement solutions.

The agreement follows recent NFL announcements with other leading US operators such as DraftKings, Caesars Entertainment and WynnBET, among others.

“Our partnership [...]