Sporting Solutions partners Sports IQ for US player-props markets

Sporting Solutions is boosting its B2B sports betting offering with the addition of US player-props markets from Sports IQ.

The multi-year agreement will see Sports IQ serve as Sporting Solutions’ exclusive provider of player-props markets on US sports, for onward use by their portfolio of B2B and B2C sports betting partners.

These products will be offered to customers for both pre-game and live betting, covering a range of events from the US sporting calendar, including all NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL games.

“Sporting Solutions are excited to partner with Sports IQ who like ourselves use cutting-edge technology to provide innovative products and services to the betting and gaming industry. We look forward to working together and extending the reach of player props markets to existing and new customers,” said Andy Wright, CEO of Sporting Solutions.

“This partnership will accelerate our strategy to provide the North American Market with our market leading expertise in trading and risk management services, in addition to us building upon our recent successful managed service integrations with Ontario and Alberta.”

The agreement with Sporting Solutions, a division of Française des Jeux, follows Sports IQ’s recent $7m funding round which drew investment from the likes of gaming investment firm Velo Partners, Fenway Sport Group president and partner Michael Gordon, and former Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein.

“Sporting Solutions has an exceptional reputation in the global gaming industry. We’re delighted to attach our names to theirs and power their continued growth with innovative product lines,” said Omer Dor, chief executive of Sports IQ. “With the recent announcements of the OLG and AGLC as clients of Sporting Solution, it’s particularly exciting for us to be able to support operators in our very own back yard here in Canada.”