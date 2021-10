Stockholm-listed sports betting technology provider Kambi Group has announced a multi-year deal to power the launch of BetEnt’s BetCity.nl online sportsbook in the newly regulated Netherlands gaming market.

The agreement sees BetCity.nl leverage Kambi’s technology and expansive sports betting offering, as well as its expertise in compliance and sports integrity.

BetEnt is one of ten operators that have received licence approval to offer online gambling in the country, with the BetCity.nl site expected to go live for [...]