Amelco expands US retail sportsbook footprint to Wyoming

Sports betting platform provider Amelco has launched a new retail sportsbook in Wyoming for Wind River Hotel and Casino.

The sportsbook launch for the Northern Arapaho Tribe-owned casino in Northern Wyoming marks Amelco's seventh US launch following similar deals with tribal casinos in Michigan and a number of casinos in Colorado.

“We’re always looking to expand our operations, be it online or retail, and we’re thrilled to partner with Wind River Hotel and Casino in Wyoming,” said Amelco USA head Brandon Walker. “We’ve identified land-based sports betting as a real area of growth for us and we look forward to working closely with the Wind River team to deliver the very best products and services to their customers.”

Wind River Hotel & Casino managing director Sean Ridge Bear said: “Amelco’s comprehensive solution gives us a huge boost as we look to expand our sports betting offering in the state of Wyoming.

“With market-leading sports betting services and a large presence in the industry, they are one of the most progressive and exciting providers around, and we’re delighted to partner with them as we continue to expand.”