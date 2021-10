FuboTV's sports betting and iGaming arm Fubo Gaming has signed its first partnership with an NBA franchise through a long-term deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The partnership will promote the Fubo Gaming brand through an integrated marketing campaign, highlighted by broadcast-visible signage, presence on team television and radio game programming, and activation on Cavaliers digital and social channels and other marketing assets.

Fubo Gaming will also be the presenting partner of Cavs Pick ‘Em, the free-to-play [...]