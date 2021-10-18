Fubo Sportsbook named as NASCAR authorised gaming operator

FuboTV's sports betting and iGaming arm Fubo Gaming has been named as an authorised gaming operator of NASCAR.

The agreement marks Fubo Sportsbook’s first in the auto racing industry, and its third major marketing deal with a US professional sports team following recent tie-ups with the NFL’s New York Jets and NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

The new partnership will see Fubo Sportsbook and NASCAR work together to provide racing fans with an engaging wagering experience.

Fubo Sportsbook will be promoted as an authorised gaming operator of NASCAR through a marketing campaign bolstered by at-track assets, in-app use of NASCAR-owned track, series and event marks and logos, and distribution of assets across NASCAR’s digital and social platforms and events.

"We’re eager to partner with NASCAR, a league with a rich history and passionate followers,” said Fubo Gaming chief operating officer Sam Rattner. “As an authorized gaming operator, we look forward to building engaging sports betting experiences for new and existing racing fans.

"Fubo Sportsbook is continuing to expand its marketing footprint, propelling us toward our goal of reaching sports enthusiasts across the country.”

NASCAR managing director of sports betting, Joseph Solosky, commented: “Fubo Sportsbook provides us with an opportunity to further expand NASCAR’s reach through a unique sports betting experience.

“Whether it’s the casual viewer or die-hard race fan, Fubo Sportsbook’s innovative approach to sports wagering brings a more exciting experience for our audience as they’re able to interact with the sport in new ways.”

The launch of Fubo Sportsbook remains on course for the final quarter of 2021, subject to requisite regulatory approvals.

Shares in fuboTV Inc (NASDAQ:FUBO) gained 0.97 per cent to close at $28.01 per share in New York Friday.