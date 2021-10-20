This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

FanDuel brings in former Deloitte exec to lead operations in Canada

20th October 2021 9:46 am GMT
FanDuel sportsbook
OpenBet

Flutter Entertainment owned FanDuel Group has named Dale Hooper as its general manager for Canada as it prepares to introduce its sportsbook in the market.

Hooper will be responsible for developing and implementing FanDuel Group’s long-term strategy in Canada and will report directly to FanDuel Group CEO Amy Howe.

He joins FanDuel Group from Deloitte Canada, where he most recently served as a partner focused on the cannabis industry, having previously served as president and CEO of Cannabis Compliance Inc. (CCI), which was acquired by Deloitte.

Before CCI, Hooper held multiple leadership and marketing roles at Rogers Communications, PepsiCo Canada and Cadbury Canada.

“Dale has a proven track record running high growth enterprises along with strong relationships that will be invaluable to our success in Canada,” said FanDuel Group CEO Amy Howe. 

“He is a respected leader known for his ability to scale business units effectively, a critical skill set, as we aim to bring the excitement of our sportsbook and igaming products to Canadian citizens. It’s with great excitement that I welcome him to our team.”

Hooper said of his new role: “It is an incredible time to be a part of the growing sports gaming industry, and I look forward to joining Amy and the team as we bring the #1 Sportsbook to Canada. I am proud to be joining the industry leader at such a momentous time.”

Shares in FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.17 per cent higher at 14,405.00 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.

