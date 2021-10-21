This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pronet Gaming adds Popular Bets & Events module to platform

21st October 2021 8:35 am GMT

iGaming solutions provider Pronet Gaming has added proprietary Popular Bets and Popular Events widgets to its platform to show players the market’s current top-10 bets and top-10 events.

The widgets work at an operator level, meaning the betting options that are presented are determined according to each operator’s traffic, offering customisation for Pronet Gaming clients globally.

“This is an exciting development for Pronet Gaming and an ideal way to continuously enhance player engagement. With minimum effort on the operators’ part, they can be confident that their players are constantly being shown the most popular bets and events at any one time,” said Pronet Gaming sportsbook and trading director Tommy Molloy.

“The operator-specific element is particularly important, enabling them to differentiate from one another effectively, with the top-10 bets and events being distinct from operator to operator. This is a true game-changer, allowing our clients to deliver faster, more localised betting for their players.”

Related Tags
iGaming Pronet Gaming Sports Betting
