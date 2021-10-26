HappyBet named official regional partner of FC Internazionale Milano

Playtech-owned German and Austrian betting operator HappyBet has been named as the official betting partner of the 2021 Serie A championship winning football club Internazionale Milano.

The partnership gives HappyBet prominent brand exposure via virtual carpet cams and LED boards around the pitch during home games at the San Siro stadium, using the club's digital overlay geolocation technology.

The new partnership also includes further initiatives that will be launched throughout the season to promote the HappyBet brand to the club's expansive fan base.

In August HappyBet announced a similar deal with FC Internazionale Milano rivals AC Milan, who also play at the San Siro stadium.

The operator also currently sponsors 2. Bundesliga teams FC Ingolstadt and SV Darmstadt, as well as 3. Liga side Viktoria Köln.