WynnBET secures market access in West Virginia

Wynn Resorts’ online betting and iGaming brand WynnBET will operate in West Virginia through a partnership with Delaware North.

The market access deal allows WynnBet to offer an online sportsbook and casino to players in West Virginia, which represents the 18th US jurisdiction in which WynnBET has secured market access.

Hospitality and food services provider Delaware North owns and operates two casinos in West Virginia – Wheeling Island in Wheeling and Mardi Gras Casino in Nitro. Both operate retail sportsbooks, alongside Delaware North's Betly online sports betting brand.

WynnBET's sportsbook is currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Shares in Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NSQ:WYNN) gained 2.11 per cent to close at $93.48 per share in New York Wednesday.