Gaming Intelligence
Kambi agrees new sportsbook deal with Michigan tribal casino

9th November 2021 9:47 am GMT
OpenBet

Stockholm-listed sports betting technology provider Kambi has agreed a multi-channel partnership with Michigan-based tribal operator Saginaw Chippewa Gaming Enterprises.

Saginaw Chippewa will utilise Kambi’s sportsbook platform for in-person betting at two of Michigan’s most popular casino properties, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel, as well as to power a new online sportsbook.

“A key part of Kambi's strategy has been to partner with market leaders and local heroes, and Saginaw Chippewa Gaming Enterprises certainly fulfils that criteria,” said Kambi CEO Kristian Nylén. “Through its popular Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel properties, Saginaw Chippewa Gaming Enterprises has established a formidable brand and a large customer database in Michigan.

“At Kambi, we know what it takes to create a leading sportsbook product and we look forward to helping Saginaw Chippewa Gaming Enterprises deliver exciting sports betting experiences to its patrons.”

Saginaw Chippewa Gaming Enterprises CEO Melinda Coffin said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Kambi Group. Our loyal guests and Soaring Eagle team have been anxiously looking forward to sports betting at our casinos. We look forward to working with Kambi Group and providing a great experience for our guests.”

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading 3.04 per cent higher at SEK237.40 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning on the news, as well as the approval of its application to offer online betting in New York.

