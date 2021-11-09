BetMGM secures landmark sports betting partnership in New York

Leading US operator BetMGM has agreed a landmark deal to become an official sports betting partner of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and Madison Square Garden Arena.

The multi-year marketing partnership marks the first comprehensive foray into mobile sports betting for MSG Sports (which owns the Knicks and Rangers) and MSG Entertainment (which controls live events at Madison Square Garden).

“We’re excited to be partnering with BetMGM - a leader in the sports betting and gaming entertainment industry - to bring them an unparalleled platform in sports and entertainment,” said Ron Skotarczak, executive vice president of marketing partnerships for MSG Entertainment.

“MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment are made up of world-renowned brands that set industry standards for excellence, exposure and engagement - making us ideal partners to help drive sports betting’s continued growth.”

As an official sports betting partner, BetMGM benefit from its brand presence inside The Garden, including courtside and ribbon LED signage, GardenVision features and basket stanchion signage at Knicks games, along with dasherboard signage and Zamboni branding at Rangers games.

Additionally, BetMGM will be included in content across official Knicks and Rangers digital channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, while BetMGM customers will receive special opportunities to participate in premium experiences at Knicks and Rangers games.

“We’re thrilled to see the BetMGM brand connected to a space as iconic as Madison Square Garden,” said BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost. “New York is a critical state for BetMGM’s continued growth and I can’t think of a better way to begin our relationship with The Empire State than partnering with The World’s Most Famous Arena and their legendary team franchises.”

BetMGM was yesterday named as one of nine operators to be approved to offer online sports betting in the state by the New York State Gaming Commission, with the market expected to go live during Q1 2022.