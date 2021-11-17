DraftKings partners Boot Hill Casino to enter Kansas sportsbook market

New York-listed sportsbook operator DraftKings has agreed a market access deal with Boot Hill Casino & Resort to bring its mobile sportsbook to Kansas.

The collaboration with BHCMC, a subsidiary of Butler National Corporation and manager of Boot Hill Casino, remains subject to enabling sports betting legislation and regulations being adopted.

Two sports betting bills were introduced in Kansas earlier this year, with hearings for HB2199 and SB84 now adjourned until January 2022.

"As we continue our quest to expand our mobile sportsbook footprint to every state in the US, we are eager to begin working with Boot Hill Casino & Resort," said DraftKings senior vice president business development Jeremy Elbaum. "We look forward to the opportunities that lay ahead and remain optimistic that Kansas lawmakers will enact common sense legislation that will benefit the state and its constituents.”

Located in Dodge City, Boot Hill Casino operates as a manager on behalf of the Kansas Lottery, and also agreed a market access deal with Bally's Corporation earlier this year.

"As manager for Boot Hill Casino & Resort for the Kansas Lottery, we are pleased to work with DraftKings to bring first in class mobile sportsbook to Kansas," said Boot Hill Casino & Resort CEO Clark Stewart. "DraftKings is a leader in this fast growing industry and will bring a trusted, experienced mobile sports betting application to sports fans in Kansas, when the law allows."

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) closed marginally lower by 0.20 per cent at $39.28 per share in New York Tuesday.