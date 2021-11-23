FanDuel expands Genius Sports partnership

New York-listed sports data provider Genius Sports has agreed a new partnership to provide official NFL data content and fan engagement solutions to Flutter-owned FanDuel Group.

The agreement designates Genius Sports as FanDuel's preferred programmatic marketing partner, with the operator also implementing Genius' suite of official NFL data products and trading solutions.

FanDuel will also have access to Genius’ official data-powered in-play content and live trading solutions across multiple sports and thousands of live events.

“We are delighted to partner with FanDuel to help them create the most compelling and contextual sports betting experience possible,” said Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke. “With official data at its heart, this partnership enables FanDuel to better engage and monetize its customer base at every step of their journey.

"We couldn’t be more proud to be expanding our relationship with a clear giant of US sports betting in a way that entirely validates our long-held strategic vision.”

FanDuel Group general manager Niall Connell added: “We are always looking for ways to improve our product and the data opportunities gained via this agreement help FanDuel achieve that objective.

“The new suite of offerings including official NFL data will enable us to better serve our customers and enhance America’s #1 Sportsbook.”

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) closed 0.87 per cent lower at $13.64 per share in New York Monday, while shares in FanDuel owner Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading down 3.32 per cent at 10,997.88 pence per share in London