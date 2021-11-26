BtoBet enters Poland through BestBet24 sportsbook deal

Aspire Global-owned sportsbook provider BtoBet has entered the Polish market through a deal with Warsaw-based bookmaker BestBet24.

The agreement will see BtoBet provide BestBet24 with its Neuron 3 sportsbook platform across both retail and online channels, as well as a dedicated risk management service.

Warsaw-based BestBet24’s operations include a network of over 80 retail shops, in addition to its BtoBet-powered online and mobile offerings.

“This significant deal is yet another step in our growth strategy to expand into new regulated markets,” said Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon. “We have once again demonstrated that BtoBet and our own proprietary sportsbook opens up for numerous growth opportunities in regulated markets with both existing and new customers.”

