The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) has approved two more retail betting locations as the state prepares to launch its regulated sports betting market.

The state regulator determined that Riverboat on the Potomac and Long Shot’s have met the qualification requirements for sports betting licenses.

Riverboat on the Potomac is located in Colonial Beach (Virginia) with a planned PointsBet’s powered retail sportsbook to be located in Maryland, on the banks of the Potomac River, while [...]