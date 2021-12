Canada’s Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC) is accepting proposals from prospective vendors that wish to enter the province’s sports betting market.

As a first step in this process, AGLC is seeking two proponents to provide some flexibility and options in the first phase, and will consider additional vendor opportunities as the market continues to develop.

“Opening the bid process for retail sportsbetting in Alberta is another exciting step for sports fans in the province,” said [...]