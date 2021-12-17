This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

PointsBet launches mobile sports betting in 8th US state

17th December 2021 7:40 am GMT
PointsBet
OpenBet

Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has launched its mobile sports betting app in Virginia with its partner Colonial Downs Group.

After securing licence approval last month, the Virginia launch marks the eighth operational state for PointsBet in the US, following rollouts in New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, Michigan, and West Virginia.

"We are thrilled to be launching in Virginia with our partner Colonial Downs, now bringing our best-in-market technology to such a passionate sports community," said PointsBet USA CEO  Johnny Aitken. "Virginian sports bettors will now have access to the fastest online sports betting product with the most betting options, including robust in-play capabilities.”

PointsBet brand ambassador and former professional basketball player Allen Iverson commented: "I am excited to welcome PointsBet to my home state. Speed and agility always defined my game, and that is exactly what puts PointsBet above the rest. 

“Get into the game with more in-play and real-time options. Take control of your experience and join me on PointsBet to Live Your Bet LifeTM.”

Colonial Downs group chief operating officer Aaron Gomes added: "Colonial Downs Group is proud to partner with PointsBet, a premier sports betting platform and one of the most successful operators in the nation. We are pleased to help bring this gaming option to our loyal customers and other gamers in Virginia."

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed 5.09 per cent lower at AUD$6.71 per share in Sydney earlier Friday.

