Sportradar named data partner of the International Hockey Federation

Sportradar and The International Hockey Federation (FIH) have agreed a global partnership through to the end of the 2029/30 season.

The partnsership will see Sportradar collect and distribute betting data globally from all FIH competitions for the next nine years, including the FIH Hockey World Cups, FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers, FIH Indoor Hockey World Cups and the FIH Hockey Pro League.

Sportradar will also provide a competition management platform to manage the federation's tournaments and data, as well as integrity services through its Universal Fraud Detection Service (UFDS).

“Sportradar’s expertise in leveraging the power of sports data will allow us to create bespoke solutions for FIH that will help to elevate the profile of hockey and enable the continued growth of the game,” said Sportradar chief commercial officer and regional CEO APAC, Ed Blonk.

“We look forward to collaborating with FIH to create enhanced levels of engagement with hockey fans around the world.”

FIH chief executive Thierry Weil added: “One of our key initiatives is to develop exciting and entertaining events that are meaningful for athletes as well as fan-focused to attract new fans and boost participation.

“With Sportradar’s proven track record supporting some of the world’s biggest sports federations, we are confident that this partnership will largely contribute to growing hockey globally through bespoke data. Furthermore, we’re looking forward to benefitting from Sportradar’s expertise in providing intelligence solutions to maintain sport’s integrity.”

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NSQ:SRAD) gained 6.95 per cent to close at $17.70 per share in New York Friday.