Betway signs inaugural French sponsorship deal with Toulouse FC

Super Group-owned sports betting operator Betway has agreed its first sponsorship deal in France with French Ligue 2 football club Toulouse FC.

The multi-year agreement will see Betway branding appear on LED boards and panels around the Stadium de Toulouse, and on players' kit until at least the end of the 2023/24 season, while the operator will also benefit from exclusive social media and digital content.

“Having built one of the most exciting and enviable global sport sponsorship portfolios of any industry, we’re very proud to be announcing our first partnership in France, as we’ve signed a multi-year agreement with Toulouse FC,” said Betway CEO Anthony Werkman.

“The club has a great history and have ambitions to get back into Ligue 1 and we look forward to supporting them on their journey.”

Toulouse FC general manager Olivier Jaubert said: “We are very pleased and proud to have such an important player of the global betting industry being associated as a Major sponsor to Toulouse Football Club. This is a key milestone that Betway joins us on a multi-year agreement to support the growth of the club and be part of our ambitious journey.

“We are also very proud to be the first club chosen by Betway in France and we will work closely with them to offer the best activation and implementation of this partnership especially to all our fans.”