BetMGM and Washington Nationals to open sportsbook at Nationals Park

US betting and gaming operator BetMGM and Major League Baseball's (MLB) Washington Nationals have teamed up to open the first retail sportsbook at an MLB stadium.

The BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park in Washington DC will be located in the space previously known as Center Field Social, across Center Field Plaza from the Nationals Team Store, and will offer six betting windows, kiosks and 40 TVs for fans to watch all the sports action.

"We're constantly pushing the boundaries to deliver sports fans unique experiences, and that's just what we've done with the new BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park," said, BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "Whether fans are attending baseball games or looking for a place to watch any sporting event, the BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park is bound to be one of the most engaging sports viewing environments in the District."

Lerner Sports chief operating officer Alan Gottlieb added: "The BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park represents the newest way in which we are providing our fans with the best experiences in sports and entertainment. Upon its opening, the sportsbook immediately becomes one of the neighborhood's premier venues for both the savvy bettor and casual fan to watch the top events in an upscale and electric atmosphere."

Greenblatt concluded, "The D.C.-Maryland-Virginia region is a great look into how we're seeking to expand the BetMGM platform with a variety of unique experiences for our customers. They can utilize the BetMGM mobile app anywhere in Virginia, can visit the newly opened retail sportsbook at MGM National Harbor in Maryland, and now in D.C., they can access the first sportsbook connected to a Major League Baseball stadium. We've established great partnerships that allow us to bring these one-of-a-kind touchpoints to the DMV."