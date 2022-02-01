This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Kambi enters Canada with Northstar Gaming sportsbook deal

1st February 2022 2:56 pm GMT
Kambi
OpenBet

Stockholm-listed supplier Kambi Group has agreed a new long-term sportsbook deal with Canada's NorthStar Gaming. 

The agreement will see Kambi power Northstar's online sportsbook in Ontario's soon-to-be regulated market, which opens to private operators on 4 April.

“Kambi’s data-driven sportsbook and flexible technology, along with our proprietary UX approach, will give us access to the market’s most innovative and differentiated sportsbook experience,” said NorthStar Gaming founding partner and CEO Michael Moskowitz. “With valued partners like Kambi, our best-in-class online casino and local sportsbook brand will provide consumers with an engaging and frictionless experience.

Kambi CEO and co-founder Kristian Nylén commented: “Our partnership with NorthStar Gaming marks an important strategic milestone for Kambi as we expand into Canada’s sports betting market. NorthStar Gaming is on a mission to create the most engaging online gaming and sports betting product in Canada.

"Thanks to our premium technology and service offering, NorthStar Gaming will be able to deliver a bespoke online sports betting experience to Canadian players and we are excited about the pending launch in Ontario and additional provinces.”

Northstar's iGaming offering in Ontario will be powered by Playtech.

Shares in Kambi plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading marginally lower by 0.25 per cent at SEK238.20 per share in Stockholm earlier Tuesday.

