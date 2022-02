Canada’s Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has launched single event sports betting at nearly 10,000 retailers across the province.

Launched ahead of Super Bowl LVI later this month, the enhanced PROLINE retail sports offering provides Ontario players with a complete gaming experience and a range of new sports betting products.

This includes new sports and events to place bets on, system bets that remove the “all-or-nothing” approach of traditional parlay bets, novelty betting, and a new [...]