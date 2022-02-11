Caesars Sportsbook goes live in Washington State

Caesars Entertainment has launched in-person sports betting at three locations in Washington State after securing a sports wagering license from the Washington State Gambling Commission.

Caesars has partnered with Muckleshoot Casino, Spokane Tribe Casino and its sister property, Chewelah Casino, to provide in-person sports betting services at each property, with the Muckleshoot Casino sportsbook featuring four live betting windows and nine self-service betting kiosks.

The venue also plans to offer on-property mobile wagering through the Caesars Sportsbook app, subject to Washington state regulations. The Spokane Tribe Casino will also open a Caesars Sportsbook location inside the casino, while Chewelah Casino will offer sports betting via self-service kiosks inside the property.

"Partnering with three tremendous casinos for our expansion into Washington state is a big moment for Caesars Sportsbook," said Caesars Digital co-president Eric Hession.

"We're thrilled to offer Washington sports bettors a chance to get into the action in time for Super Bowl LVI and we can't wait to see how fans from Seattle Tacoma to Spokane enjoy the thrill of betting on their favorite teams and events."

