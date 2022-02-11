This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Caesars Sportsbook goes live in Washington State

11th February 2022 10:30 am GMT
Caesars Entertainment
OpenBet

Caesars Entertainment has launched in-person sports betting at three locations in Washington State after securing a sports wagering license from the Washington State Gambling Commission.

Caesars has partnered with Muckleshoot Casino, Spokane Tribe Casino and its sister property, Chewelah Casino, to provide in-person sports betting services at each property, with the Muckleshoot Casino sportsbook featuring four live betting windows and nine self-service betting kiosks.

The venue also plans to offer on-property mobile wagering through the Caesars Sportsbook app, subject to Washington state regulations. The Spokane Tribe Casino will also open a Caesars Sportsbook location inside the casino, while Chewelah Casino will offer sports betting via self-service kiosks inside the property.

"Partnering with three tremendous casinos for our expansion into Washington state is a big moment for Caesars Sportsbook," said Caesars Digital co-president Eric Hession.

"We're thrilled to offer Washington sports bettors a chance to get into the action in time for Super Bowl LVI and we can't wait to see how fans from Seattle Tacoma to Spokane enjoy the thrill of betting on their favorite teams and events."

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NSQ:CZR) closed 0.44 per cent lower at $86.49 per share in New York Thursday, with pre-market trading sending the shares 1.68 per cent higher to $87.94 per share early Friday.

Related Tags
Caesars Entertainment Caesars Sportsbook Sports Betting Tribal Gaming United States Washington State Washington State Gambling Commission
Related Articles

Fubo Gaming targets three additional US states for Sportsbook launch

Strong start to 2022 for West Virginia sports and iGaming market

New York online sportsbook wagers top $1.62bn in January

Illinois sports betting handle climbs to $789.6m in December

WynnBET latest to go live in New York State

The long road: exclusive interview with GAN CEO Dermot Smurfit

Caesars Sportsbook to sponsor Michigan Cornhole League

New York State weekly mobile wagering tops $572.6m

Caesars Sportsbook partners New York Racing Association

Arizona sportsbooks collect $466.7m in sports wagers in November

Louisiana becomes latest US state to launch online sports betting

Pioneering parents: exclusive interview with GeoComply co-founder Anna Sainsbury

Iowa House Committee proposes iGaming legislation

PointsBet launches online sportsbook in New York State

BetMakers brings in Christian Stuart as North America CEO

Pragmatic Solutions
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
Astropay
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming