DRF Bets steps into Formula 1 with Alfa Romeo

US horse racing and sports betting provider DRF Bets has agreed a partnership with Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN.

The agreement will see Affinity Interactive’s DRF Sports brand feature on the Alfa Romeo cars throughout the 2022 season, which begins in March and introduces Miami, Florida, as a second host city in the United States alongside Austin, Texas.

“We are delighted to welcome DRF Bets to our growing portfolio of partners,” said Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN team principal Frédéric Vasseur. “DRF Bets is a growing brand in the sports betting industry and we are proud to work with them this season. We want to be a winning wager for them and we are confident this relationship will be mutually beneficial.”

Daily Racing Form, America's leading horse racing news and betting provider, has expanded into sports betting with the launch of its DRF Bets sportsbook powered by technology supplier Kambi. The DRF sportsbook is currently live in Iowa, with additional US state launches planned for this year.

“As we continue to grow the online and mobile wagering platforms of DRF Bets, sponsoring a like-minded pioneer and visionary such as Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN is a tremendous opportunity to showcase our platforms to dedicated Formula One racing fans around the world,” said Affinity Interactive chairman James Zenni. "We look forward to working with the team to explore ways to expand the partnership.”