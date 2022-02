Online gaming operator Novibet has shut down its UK-facing betting and gaming site after eight years in the market.

The site was shut down Monday (Feb. 21) after Novibet decided to surrender its Gambling Commission licence, marking the conclusion of eight years serving more than 368,000 UK customers.

The decision was made after a reassessment of Novibet’s growth targets, which will place greater focus οn its planned expansion into the North and Central American regulated iGaming markets.

Novibet [...]