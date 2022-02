US horse racing and casino operator Churchill Downs Inc. (CDI) has decided to close down its iGaming and online sports betting operations in the face of intense competition and spiraling costs.

The operator will close down its online iGaming and sports betting operations over the next six months but will continue to take bets in its retail venues and online for horse racing only.

CDI chief executive officer Bill Carstanjen said: “Because we do not see - [...]