Stockholm-listed gaming operator Betsson has launched its Betsafe-branded online sportsbook in Colorado through a partnership with Dostal Alley Casino.

The Betsafe launch marks Betsson's entry into the United States and will serve to showcase the company's proprietary, US-adapted sportsbook for new and existing operators in the market.

To further its B2B ambitions, Betsson has opened an office in downtown Denver that will primarily support regional B2B operations, alongside the B2C operations of Betsafe in Colorado.

“The launch of [...]