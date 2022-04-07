This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

GAN partners Chalkline to launch freeplay sports

7th April 2022 11:28 am GMT
GAN
OpenBet

New York-listed iGaming operator and supplier GAN has launched a new free-to-play sports betting solution in North America through a partnership with Chalkline Sports. 

Available to all existing GAN clients, the turnkey Chalkline BettorGames platform delivers freeplay games around sporting events to drive player engagement and reduce acquisition costs.

“The addition of live odds freeplay sports games is a further step forward for our industry-leading product offering,” said GAN VP of sales and operations Joann Pierce. “It offers sports bettors in any state the ability to participate in their favorite sporting events with the added benefit of full integration with a rewards program. Chalkline's experience and roots in customer acquisition for casinos and sportsbooks make this partnership optimal for our clients.”

Chalkline CEO Daniel Kustelski added: “We’re thrilled to enter this partnership with GAN. GAN is one of the most well-known and respected brands in the industry, and this fits perfectly into a rapidly evolving gaming landscape for casinos and their patrons. Players love big sporting events, casinos see more and more footfall during these events, and freeplay games build loyalty while delivering an engaging fan experience.”

Shares in GAN Ltd. (NSQ:GAN) closed 3.58 per cent lower at $4.58 per share in New York Wednesday.

Canada Chalkline GAN Social Gaming Sports Betting United States
