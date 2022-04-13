Sportradar to provide Norsk Tipping with retail solution

New York-listed Sportradar has agreed a deal to deploy its internet-based betting terminal solution with Norwegian state-owned gaming operator Norsk Tipping.

Sportradar will install its internet-based Self-Service Betting Terminal (SSBT) software in 245 retail outlets across Norway, providing bettors with a similar user experience and features to Norsk Tipping’s online sportsbook offering, which is also powered by Sportradar’s sportsbook technology.

Sportradar’s solution incorporates the company’s betting and gaming product catalogue including odds, statistics, betting entertainment widgets, audiovisual live streaming, virtual betting, marketing advertisement and the Sportradar Managed Trading Services, fully integrated in the Sportradar Sportsbook Platform.

“The use of our sportsbook solution to power the Norsk Tipping retail network is the latest in a series of continuing improvements that enhance their sports betting offering and optimise their business operations,” said Sportradar managing director, managed platform services Jacob Lopez Curciel. “The wide range of services provided by Sportradar underpin what has proven to be a highly collaborative relationship that has delivered great results for our partner.”

Norsk Tipping head of gaming operations Hans Erland Ringsvold added: “While the industry is undergoing significant digital transformation, retail continues to be an important channel for our company, as it has been throughout our history.

“Through our partnership with Sportradar, we have established a mobile first and online distribution strategy whilst maintaining a presence in retail. This approach enables us to cater for a digital optimised sportsbook offering, also made available for our biggest and most important retailers. This launch in retail marks the start of a next generation retail solution for sports and we are very keen to learn how this is received by customers.”