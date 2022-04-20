DAZN picks Pragmatic to launch DAZN BET

Sports entertainment group DAZN Group has chosen to partner with Pragmatic Group to launch its DAZN BET brand.

DAZN BET will be launched and operated by a new Gibraltar-based company created especially for the strategic partnership.

Pragmatic Solutions chief executive officer Ashley Lang said: “It’s an honour for us to partner with DAZN. We know that fans want more integrated, immersive, and interactive experiences, and through our exclusive partnership with DAZN, we can deliver this.”

DAZN BET aims to revolutionize the sports betting experience with the world’s first ​​truly immersive sports entertainment ecosystem in which fans can watch live and non-live content, consume news and highlights, socialise, and bet.

Former Entain chief executive Shay Segev has been expected to make this move since joining DAZN in January last year. He has recruited former colleagues such as Ian Turnbull and Sandeep Tiku to join him at the sports broadcaster.

However, the choice of Pragmatic ahead of his former colleagues at Playtech is a huge vote of confidence in the emerging supplier.

“The convergence of sports media and betting is the future,” said Segev. “This historic partnership brings together the leading sports media company and a technology partner which is committed to developing innovative experiences for fans. It underscores DAZN’s commitment to revitalise the sports viewing experience by offering a broader spectrum of digital entertainment for fans.”

DAZN BET is expected to soft launch a beta product to coincide with the start of the new football season.