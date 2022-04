New York-listed Bally's Corporation has secured a wide-ranging partnership with the NFL's Cleveland Browns, including market access to launch sports betting in Ohio next year.

The long-term official sports betting partnership includes the opening of a branded lounge at FirstEnergy Stadium and the launch of the Bally Bet Sportsbook in Ohio, alongside free-to-play games for fans.

“In addition to their incredible resources and expertise, Bally's Interactive has the fan-first mindset that is consistent with our focus [...]