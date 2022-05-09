This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
GiG signs sportsbook & platform partnership in Angola

9th May 2022 12:03 pm GMT
Gaming Innovation Group

Stockholm-listed supplier Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has signed an agreement to provide its full sportsbook and player account management (PAM) solution to Angolan operator Full Games.

GiG will support Full Games with technology and end to end turnkey managed services under an initial five-year contract, marking its first client win in a regulated African market.

Full Game is a joint venture between the local partner Grupo Chamavo and Grupo Valisa, a retail gaming group from Spain.

“We are really excited to launch our betting and gaming offer soon in Angola,” said Full Games chairman Francisco Simão Júnior. “We think that Sportnco and GIG is the perfect fit to leverage our gaming licence and offer a very attractive gaming solution to all punters from Angola.”

The new Angolan offering is anticipated in the third quarter of this year.

Sportnco Gaming Group managing director Hervé Schlosser said: “I am exceptionally happy to have partnered with Full Games SA. The opportunity to implement our sportsbook and PAM in Angola, a fresh and dynamic market, where we see tremendous potential, is a true testament to the Sportnco reputation and the strength of the partnership and offering we now have in combining Sportnco and GiG’s technology, people and service offering. 

“I am extremely proud that we are one of the early movers and one of the first to secure a partnership there. We are looking forward to working with and building a long-term relationship with Full Game SA.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group (STO:GIGSEK) were trading 2.78 per cent lower at SEK16.41 per share in Stockholm Monday.

Related Tags
Africa Angola Full Games Gaming Innovation Group Sports Betting
