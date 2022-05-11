This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Circa Sports agrees deal to enter Illinois sports betting market

11th May 2022 11:08 am GMT
Circa Sports
OpenBet

Las Vegas-based Circa Sports is expanding its operations to Illinois in collaboration with Full House Resorts’ new casino development, American Place.

The planned launch of Circa Sports in Illinois expands the sports betting operator’s reach to a fourth state after Nevada, Iowa and Colorado. 

“We are thrilled to introduce our industry-leading sports betting and hospitality experience to Illinois,” said Circa Sports founder and CEO Derek Stevens. “We have developed incredible relationships with Midwest bettors at our Las Vegas casinos, so to bring our product to the great state of Illinois is a major milestone for us.”

“American Place has been an excellent partner for the launch of our temporary sportsbook. This is our first time introducing a physical book to a new state, and we are thrilled to work with Full House to bring it to life.”

The initial arrival of Circa Sports in Illinois will be in The Temporary by American Place, a temporary casino that Full House Resorts will operate while constructing the permanent American Place casino.

The Temporary will include a wagering area with betting kiosks, physical ticket windows, and digital boards with real-time odds. Using the mobile Circa Sports app, Illinois bettors will be able to register, fund and wager on sports from anywhere in the state. The permanent casino will also feature a retail sportsbook.

Full House Resorts chief development officer Alex Stolyar said: “We promised Illinois a premium gaming and entertainment facility, and that includes a first-class sports book experience. We witnessed how Derek and his team have revolutionized the sports betting and viewing experience at Circa and knew that they would be the right partner for American Place.”

American Place is currently being developed as a premium gaming and entertainment destination within Waukegan’s Fountain Square district.  The permanent casino facility will include approximately 1,600 slot machines, 100 table games and sportsbook.

