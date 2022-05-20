This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Smarkets partners Affinity Interactive to go live in Iowa

20th May 2022 9:56 am GMT
Des Moines Iowa
Betting exchange operator Smarkets is set to enter Iowa's regulated sports betting market in partnership with casino operator Affinity Interactive.

Smarkets will launch its SBK sportsbook app in Iowa later this year, adding to its existing operations in Colorado and the sportsbook's planned launch in Indiana.

“I’m incredibly excited about this deal. The potential for SBK is huge in America, so adding our third licensed state is key as we move to our next stage of growth,” said Smarkets CEO and founder Jason Trost.

“It is particularly meaningful for me as my family is from Iowa, and so I have always wanted the opportunity to launch there. I can’t wait for bettors in Iowa to enjoy SBK’s market-leading odds.”

Affinity Interactive CEO Mary Beth Higgins said: “We are pleased to help Smarkets add SBK to another U.S. marketplace, and look forward to welcoming them to Iowa.”

The state of Iowa legalized sports betting in May 2019, with the market generating total wagers of more than $2 billion in 2021.

