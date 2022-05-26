888 launches SI Sportsbook in Virginia

888 has launched Sports Illustrated’s SI Sportsbook in the state of Virginia, its second state following the launch in Colorado last September.

888 plans to roll out its in-house SI sportsbook platform into further states in the month ahead, and will continue integrating its tools, feeds and widgets into Sports Illustrated’s digital content.

Recently appointed 888 US president Howard Mittman commented: “Following the success of its debut launch in Colorado last September, this is an important milestone [...]