Gaming Intelligence
Caesars Sportsbook officially opens at Chase Field stadium 

23rd June 2022 10:12 am GMT
Caesars Entertainment
Playtech

Caesars Entertainment has announced the official opening of the Caesars Sportsbook at the Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field stadium. 

The two-story entertainment destination is located adjacent to Chase Field in Downtown Phoenix and is now the largest freestanding sportsbook in Arizona and the largest retail sportsbook to open in partnership with a major sports stadium nationally.

The venue features a total of nine betting windows and 13 self-service betting kiosks, as well as wall-to-wall flatscreen televisions.

“We're extremely proud to bring Caesars Sportsbook and Guy Fieri's Kitchen + Bar to Chase Field and Downtown Phoenix,” said Caesars Digital co-president Eric Hession. “This destination provides sports bettors and non-sports bettors, locals and visitors alike, with an experience they can't find anywhere else. Thank you to the Arizona Diamondbacks and Guy Fieri for making this possible.”

Diamondbacks president & CEO Derrick Hall commented: “What an incredible day for our fans, sports enthusiasts, guests and especially for our organisation. We are proud to partner with Caesars Entertainment and Guy Fieri, to bring a year-round first-class sportsbook, restaurant and event space to downtown Phoenix. Everything about this dynamic venue, from the food to the design to the service, has been meticulously planned for an unmatched guest experience.”

Caesars is an official sports betting partner of the Arizona Diamondbacks and an authorised gaming operator of Major League Baseball.

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NSQ:CZR) closed 0.37 per cent lower at $39.96 per share in New York Wednesday.

Arizona Arizona Diamondbacks Caesars Entertainment Caesars Sportsbook Sports Betting United States
