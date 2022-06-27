This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Sportradar unveils all-in-one sportsbook solution

27th June 2022 10:54 am GMT
Sportradar

New York-listed sports integrity and data solutions provider Sportradar has expanded its product offering with the launch of an all-in-one sportsbook solution for betting operators.

The new Orako sportsbook is available as a fully managed, or in-house operated solution, featuring Sportradar’s expansive betting portfolio and advanced marketing services.

These include artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to connect operators with a broad customer base, optimising marketing performance and delivery of a personalised experience for bettors and fans.

“The sports betting industry is hyper competitive, growing at pace and offering more opportunities than ever to operators,” said Jacob Lopez Curciel, managing director of managed sportsbook services at Sportradar. “With Orako, we can manage up to 100 per cent of a sportsbook’s operation and alleviate their need to invest in additional technology and innovation, freeing the operator up to squarely focus on scaling their business and achieving growth.”

The launch of the new sportsbook follows Sportradar’s 2019 acquisition of sports betting platform provider Optima.

The Orako omnichannel solution is compliant in all major jurisdictions, including Africa, Europe, Latin America and North America, and is compatible with existing Player Account Management (PAM) systems.

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NSQ:SRAD) closed 2.14 per cent higher at $8.10 per share in New York Friday, gaining a further 4.94 per cent in after-hours trading to $8.50 per share.

