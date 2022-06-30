This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
OpenBet powers Betfred retail and online sportsbook in Iowa

30th June 2022 10:12 am GMT
Playtech

Betfred Sports has completed the migration of its retail and online sportsbook in Iowa to the OpenBet platform. 

The OpenBet-powered Betfred Sportsbook is now available at Elite Casino Resort's Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort in Larchwood, with the supplier also providing its technology for Betfred's mobile sportsbook in the state.

“We are delighted to once again be partnering with Betfred Sports, with our previous launches in Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana and Pennsylvania generating huge success,” said OpenBet chief commercial officer Cathryn Lai. “This deal is once again testament to our outstanding modular portfolio which is able to consistently meet the demands of the market, earning an accomplished reputation throughout the industry.

"Betfred Sports remains a valued partner of ours and we look forward to providing yet more exciting and responsible experiences for its players.” 

Betfred Sports chief operating officer Bryan Bennett said: “OpenBet’s products and technology perform consistently across our existing locations, so naturally we entrusted the company to power our offering in Iowa. We first launched in Iowa in 2020, and we look forward to working with OpenBet to continue building on that success.” 

Betfred previously used the Optima sports betting platform in Iowa.

