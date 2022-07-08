Betfred to offer sports betting in seventh US state

Betfred Sports has agreed a partnership to offer sports betting at off-track betting parlour and barbecue restaurant Long Shot's of Frederick.

The planned sportsbook launch, which is subject to regulatory approval, adds Maryland to Betfred's sports betting operations in the United States, alongside Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

The agreement will see Betfred Sports open a temporary retail sportsbook adjacent to the existing Maryland Jockey Club off-track betting parlour within Long Shot's, with the temporary facility expected to open in time for the 2022 football season.

This will be followed by a permanent sportsbook early next year, and the launch of online sports betting when formally allowed by state regulators.

"We were at the forefront of bringing sports betting to Maryland and specifically to Frederick. We are thrilled to open a sportsbook at Long Shot's in partnership with Betfred Sports," said Long Shot's chief executive Alyse Cohen. "We are proud that Long Shot's is one of the premier off-track betting locations in the State and we look forward to achieving similar success with sports wagering. Long Shot's will not only boost the local economy but contribute to enhancing the education of our students."

Betfred Sports chief operating officer Bryan Bennett added: "We identified Long Shot's very early when searching for a Maryland partner. When combining Betfred's 50 years of bookmaking experience and Long Shot's success with off-track betting, we believe this will be a formidable partnership to compete in the Maryland sports betting space."

The temporary sportsbook, which is scheduled to open in September after receipt of regulatory approval, will feature in-person betting windows and self-serve betting kiosks.