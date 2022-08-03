Caesars launches online sportsbook in Wyoming

New York-listed Caesars Entertainment has become the fourth operator to launch an online sportsbook in Wyoming.

Caesars' launch follows in the footsteps of DraftKings, BetMGM and FanDuel, with Wyoming’s two other licensed operators, PointsBet and Barstool Sportsbook, still yet to launch.

The Wyoming launch means that the Caesars Sportsbook is now live in 24 states and jurisdictions, 18 of which are mobile.

“We're ready to give sports fans in Wyoming the first-class sports betting experience they deserve," said Caesars Digital co-president Eric Hession. “Our upgraded mobile sports wagering app together with unforgettable experiences through Caesars Rewards is a special combination we're excited to bring to this market.”

The Wyoming Gaming Commission revealed this week that the state's three licensed online sports betting operators generated total handle of $7.3m in June, the lowest monthly total since the opening of the market last September.

Since the opening of the market last September, DraftKings has held a 61.5 per cent share of the total market, followed by BetMGM at 33.9 per cent share, with FanDuel’s share growing to 4.5 per cent.

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) closed 6.80 per cent higher at $49.17 per share in New York Tuesday, but were trading 1.17 per cent lower at $48.60 in pre-market trading Wednesday following the release of its second quarter results yesterday.