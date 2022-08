Wyoming’s licensed online sports betting operators collected total handle of $7.3m in June, the lowest monthly total since the opening of the market last September.

Wagers at the state’s three operational online sportsbooks fell by 21.5 per cent versus the previous month, with gross gaming revenue falling 33 per cent month-on-month to $673,269 in June.

Operators generated adjusted taxable gaming revenue of $380,361 during the month, a fall of 28 per cent compared to May, with a [...]