Newly established sports betting operator Betr has secured a ten-year agreement to serve as a mobile sports betting partner of New York-listed Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV).

As part of the agreement, HOFV has gained a limited equity interest in Betr, with the partnership incorporating opportunities for cross-marketing, branding, and engagement with consumers of both companies.

The Betr partnership, coupled with HOFV’s existing partnership with Rush Street Interactive (RSI), will help further enhance the [...]