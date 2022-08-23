OpenBet expands football offering with StatsBomb partnership

Sports betting technology provider OpenBet has partnered with StatsBomb to enhance its player props markets ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Openbet will integrate StatsBomb’s rich data with the BetBuilder, pre-built BetBuilder and singles product sets developed by SportCast, which the company acquired in May 2021.

StatsBomb’s data includes shots on target, assists, passes, tackles and other in-play events, all of which will be available on a per player, per team and per match basis.

The markets will be available across a range of football competitions, including this year’s highly anticipated World Cup tournament.

“We are delighted to form this valuable partnership with StatsBomb,” said OpenBet chief product officer Nikos Konstakis. “We’ve had the modelling capability to offer these deeper betting markets for some time and now we‘ve forged an exciting data partnership to deliver an unparalleled product in time for the biggest football event in the world.”

OpenBet co-founder of SportCast and VP of content, Ryan Coombs, added: “SportCast is renowned for leading the way with its football product offering and our customers will now be able to offer these sought-after markets in time for the World Cup. This is just the first in a series of upcoming enhancements to Openbet’s premium content products. It’s another step forward in our mission to ensure our customers remain at the forefront of the most engaging and responsible betting experiences across all channels.”

StatsBomb chief marketing officer Simon Banoub said that the partnership with a market leader like Openbet further establishes StatsBomb as the data provider of choice in the sports betting market. "Professional teams all over the world have long benefitted from the extra levels of detail and accuracy that StatsBomb data provides, and we’re looking forward to providing those benefits via SportCast to operators globally,” Banoub added.