Stockholm-listed sportsbook supplier Kambi Group is entering its 19th US state through an agreement with ilani Cowlitz Indian Casino Resort in Washington.

Kambi will power a new retail sportsbook in the Pacific Northwest at ilani, which has been developed by the Cowlitz Tribe and Salishan-Mohegan, a partnership that includes Mohegan Sun.

The long-term agreement further strengthens Kambi's presence in regulated US sports betting markets, with Washington becoming the 19th US jurisdiction where Kambi will deliver its products [...]