EveryMatrix and Intralot launch new online sportsbook for Morocco state lottery

EveryMatrix and Intralot have launched a new online sportsbook in Morocco for La Marocaine des Jeux & des Sports en Ligne (MDJS).

Following an agreement in April of this year, EveryMatrix is now providing its OddsMatrix fully managed sportsbook solution to the MDJSJeux.ma site, as well as its GamMatrix PAM platform, which includes additional lottery content from Intralot, and virtual sports and instant games from the CasinoEngine.

“This new agreement will open the door to EveryMatrix’s expansion beyond Europe, where we have a particularly strong position,” said EveryMatrix CEO Ebbe Groes. “We’re committed to increasing our footprint in sports betting, especially in the WLA space, where our platform is a natural fit.

“The partnership with Intralot and MDJS marks a milestone for our sports division, and I’m beyond thrilled to be working together with such renowned names. EveryMatrix is committed to supporting its clients and partners with the best-in-class technology. We’ll continue our string of investments in our portfolio to ensure Intralot and MDJS offer truly spectacular player experiences to their punters with the next step being the integration of Intralot lottery games for online sales on the MDJS website.”

Intralot Maroc general manager Mohammed Karim EL Yaakoubi commented: “With this agreement, Intralot partners with one of the leading B2B providers in the world today. With Intralot’s strong local presence and a best-of-breed retail technology, we will jointly set out to ambitiously grow the online presence of MDJS with safe, responsible, and world-class quality products.”

Intralot Maroc has been a technology partner of MDJS since 2010.

Shares in Intralot SA (ATH:INLOT) were trading 0.17 per cent higher at €0.58 per share in Athens Tuesday morning.