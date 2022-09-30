This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Kambi expands Mohegan partnership to retail sports betting

30th September 2022 7:26 am GMT
Kambi

Kambi has agreed a deal to provide its retail sports betting platform to Mohegan’s Casino Niagara and Fallsview Casino Resort in Ontario, Canada.

The agreement adds to Kambi’s existing deal to power online sports betting at Fallsview Casino and follows this week’s deal in Washington State with the Cowlitz Tribe and Salishan-Mohegan.

Kambi will install 36 sports betting kiosks at the two Ontario properties and plans to convert Casino Niagara's sports bar into a retail sportsbook at a later date.

“Following our online sports betting partnership with Mohegan, we are thrilled to bring the same high-quality sports betting experiences to Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara in Ontario,” said Kristian Nylén, Kambi co-founder and chief executive.

“This exciting partnership enables Fallsview Casino and Casino Niagara to leverage their long-standing brands to provide their guests with a place to enjoy a leading sports betting product.”

Richard Taylor, president of Niagara Casinos, commented: “We are very excited to partner with Kambi as we prepare to launch sports betting at Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara.

“With the changing landscape in gaming, we are working collaboratively with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and the Province to develop sports betting in Ontario. Our partnership with Kambi will continue to elevate our offerings at Niagara Casinos.”

Shares in Kambi Group plc. (STO:KAMBI) closed 1.96 per cent lower at SEK157.55 per share in Stockholm Thursday.

