Mohegan launches PlayFallsview in Ontario

Mohegan Gaming, operator of the Fallsview Casino Resort in Ontario, has launched online betting and gaming in the province with partners Kambi, Pala Interactive and Intelitics.

The new iGaming destination was created by Mohegan’s interactive division, Mohegan Digital, and features a Kambi-powered sportsbook and Pala Interactive’s player account management platform, as well as a broad range of casino games, including Evolution’s popular live dealer casino titles.

“We're thrilled to be launching playfallsview.com with the help of some of the most powerful technology in the industry,” said Todd Stender, director of product at Mohegan.

“Our partnerships with Pala Interactive and Kambi's powerful sports betting platform has allowed us to deliver a full suite of the best casino content. We're excited to be offering the top slot games our customers know and love, in addition to live dealer games via Evolution, and expanded sports wagering content powered by Kambi.”

Mohegan joins another 22 licensed gaming companies in Ontario, who between them operate 40 internet gaming domains in the regulated jurisdiction, which opened in April.